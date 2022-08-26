LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man banned from owning firearms because of two felony convictions made machine gun conversion devices using a 3D printer and was in possession of a machine gun, federal prosecutors said.

Clarence Meekins, 36, whose felony convictions are for robbery and brandishing a firearm in New York, made his first court appearance Friday on charges of engaging in the business of dealing or manufacturing firearms without a license, two counts of illegal possession of a machine gun and four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.

The prior felony convictions prohibit him from owning or possessing a firearm.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe scheduled a jury trial for Oct. 17 before U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

According to a federal indictment, from March 22 to April 28, Meekins manufactured, possessed and sold 3-D printed unserialized privately made firearms and “Glock switches,” which are designed to convert semi-automatic pistols to fire as a fully automatic weapon.

Meekins manufactured and sold the weapons without the required Federal Firearms License, prosecutors said

If convicted, the statutory maximum penalties are five years in prison for engaging in the business of dealing or manufacturing firearms without a license; 10 years in prison for illegal possession of a machine gun; 10 years for felon in possession of a firearm; not more than three years of supervised release, and a fine.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) made the announcement.