Trial date set for man accused of deadly DUI crash on Thanksgiving 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of a DUI crash that killed the mother of three children is set to go to trial in March.

Nathaniel Postelle was indicted earlier this month by a Clark County grand jury in the crash that killed 32-year-old Monique Prado and caused minor injuries to her 12-year-old daughter. The crash happened on the morning of Thanksgiving 2019.

Wednesday’s court hearing was done by a video conference call. Postelle, who is currently out on bail, had his court date was set for March 1, 2021. He waived his right to a speedy trial.

Postelle is facing charges of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

According to his arrest report, one gram of cocaine was found in his pocket after the crash. The grand jury transcript states Postelle blew a .154 BAC, almost twice the legal limit of .08.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office said within two hours after the crash, Postelle was nearly twice the legal limit.