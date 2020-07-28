Trial date set for Las Vegas murder suspects in California doctor’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The murder murder trial for suspects in the killing of a California doctor is set for next summer.

The trial for Kelsey Turner, a former model, and her boyfriend, Jon Kennison, will start July 12, 2021. They’re charged in the death of 71-year-old Thomas Burchard whose body was found in the trunk of a car near Lake Mead last year in March of 2019.

The coroner determined Burchard died from blunt force trauma to his head, saying he had been struck multiple times with an unidentified object. The abandoned car in which Burchard was found belonged to Turner who had never reported it missing.

The pair’s roommate, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to accessory to murder last year.