Former NFL star found asleep behind wheel in suspected DUI case, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The trial for former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was scheduled to begin Nov. 8, according to court records.

Prosecutors suspect Lynch had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit in the hours after police found him asleep in a car near the Las Vegas Strip last year, documents said.

Lynch’s blood alcohol level was 0.18, documents said. Lynch, 37, faces charges of DUI liquor and/or drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to drive in a travel lane for the August 2022 incident where Las Vegas Metro police found him asleep in his car. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lynch’s lawyers have argued the case does not constitute a DUI. Nevada law states a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is deemed “in physical control,” of the vehicle.

Lynch was involved in a previous crash on Feb. 22, 2022, that led to a parking ticket, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last summer. He was driving on Tropicana Avenue near Santoro Drive around 4 a.m. when his Lamborghini Aventador “collided with landscaping and a fence,” police wrote in a report.

In that case, police cited Lynch for the crash and did not arrest him. Court records show Lynch pleaded nolo contendere — accepting violation but denying guilt — to a charge of stopping, standing, or parking prohibited in specified places, which is a misdemeanor. A judge ordered him to pay a $750 fine.

Lynch most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks and played for the then-Oakland Raiders for the 2017-2018 season.