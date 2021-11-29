Trey Songz investigated after sexual assault claims in Las Vegas

FILE – Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — R&B/hip-hop artist Trey Songz is under investigation after claims of sexual assault over the weekend at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, according to TMZ.

Songz — Tremaine Aldon Neverson, 37 — was in Las Vegas over the weekend to celebrate his birthday.

TMZ quotes Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sources as saying Songz is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.

The report to police was made on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Songz was arrested and jailed overnight in January following a scuffle with police — reportedly over following COVID-19 protocols at an NFL playoff game — but he was not prosecuted.

