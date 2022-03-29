LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Grammy Awards will be live from Las Vegas for the first time April 3.

After a year with no audience, the show is expecting a lot of energy around music’s biggest night.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the show for the second time and plans to marry last year’s dynamic with this year’s show.

“It was a trying time for everybody in the world, so I hope that that element carries forward whilst also multiplying it by the joy of all the people who are in the room,” Noah said. “So, that’s what this year’s Grammy is going to feel like. It’s going to be as intimate as last year’s, but then with a certain air of relaxation that that we didn’t get the luxury of having last time around.”

The show will be live from the MGM Grand and will feature performances from BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X. Noah said he’s not sure which performance he wants to see the most.

“You know that there’s moments like that, that you don’t expect — you don’t know who’s gonna bring something out, you don’t know who’s gonna do something different, you don’t know who’s gonna roll out a giant bed and twerk on it,” Noah said.

There are some new categories in the show this year, and more nominees will be included in the big four of best album, best song, best record, and best new artist.

“Regardless of what type of artist you are, there is a certain recognition that you get from your industry and your peers that has almost as much weight as the love and adoration of your fans,” Noah continued.