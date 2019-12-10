Trent Carlini, a local talent and Elvis Presley tribute artist has died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trent Carlini, a long-time Elvis Presley tribute artist, died at age 57 in Las Vegas Sunday.

Trent Carlini arrives at the Reality Cares AmeriFace Benefit at Prive in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 10, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

According to his biography in the Legends in Concert website, Carlini was born to Italian immigrants in Chicago and lived in both the United States and Italy.

Heavily inspired by Elvis Presley’s music, Carlini started playing the King’s music, particularly the guitar, at a young age and in 1989 returned to the U.S. and settled in Florida permanently.

Carlini’s career gained momentum in the early 1990’s when he became world-known for his tribute to Elvis Presley acts which he performed in several of the Strip properties including the well-known “Legends in Concert” show at the Imperial Palace, the Sahara Hotel, Westgate and Hooters.

Trent Carlini also made appearances in popular shows including “Entertainment Tonight”, “NBC Nightline”, “Late Night with David Letterman”, “The Oprah winfrey Show” and in 2007 he won ABC’s “The Next Best Thing,” a television show where Carlini competed against impersonators and look-alike tribute artists.

The cause of his death is not officially known.