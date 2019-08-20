Trendy pet foods and treats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pet food retailers are bringing some of the latest food trends to the pet food market. Companies are now including human quality ingredients in pet food and treats.

Your furry friend could have more access to probiotics and natural ingredients through newer products. Companies are also giving you the ability to rotate your animals meals, instead of the same dry food for each meal.

Other pet food trends involve raw diets, freeze-dried food and even gourmet meals.

You can learn more about these new pet food options with Charlotte Reed in the video above.