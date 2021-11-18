Trending app helps entrepreneurs create profitable businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Great resignation” has millions of workers turning their hobbies and side hustles into businesses.

A trending app is helping entrepreneurs go to market in seconds.

20- year-old Annie Elise is finishing up her studies at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Originally, a classically trained violinist, Annie developed an interest in electronic music.



She’s been an active songwriter and producer, and now is showcasing her own talents as an artist of commercial pop with electronic influences.

“It’s always hard to showcase what you’re doing,” says Elise.

She says she’s working as a freelance to pay the bills.

“I feel like one of the biggest things that came out of the pandemic for freelance workers, is that we’re really in charge of the content that we make, and the things that we put out, we’re just working for ourselves and it can be really hard to push that without the help of anyone,” she added.

Elise says she started using the “Universe app” to build a creative website and brand, and ultimately connect with customers.



She just released her song ” again and again” and saw a 270% increase in pre-saves of her music, thanks to the app.

“I think it is definitely the future of links and bio’s for social media influencers, users, and freelancers,” Elise said.

Before she says people would only be able to find her artist project or her producer project, but now she says the app allows her to showcase both, equally.