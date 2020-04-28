Trend continues: COVID-19 death rate higher among Asians, African-Americans and men

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 is still killing more African-Americans and Asians than expected, and men are still dying at a higher rate than women.

Statistics provided by the Southern Nevada Health District show that two of these trends have grown since they were first revealed 11 days ago when more demographic data was revealed.

African-American and Asian victims have both risen above 17% of the deaths reported. SNHD Director of Community Health Dr. Michael Johnson said on April 17 the trends reflect what is being seen nationally. In Southern Nevada, the general population is about 12% African-American and 10% Asian, he said.

Johnson talked about what could be behind some of the racial and ethnic disparities.

“Some of the reasons for this that have been put out there,” Johnson said, “some of the underlying medical conditions that certain minority groups including African-Americans have such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic heart disease, which are many of the underlying conditions that we are finding in both our hospitalized and our mortality data.”

In today’s data, men account for 59% of COVID-19 deaths. That’s down from April 17, when the number was 64%.

“This is something that I believe was also seen in China,” said Vit Kraushaar, Medical Investigator for SNHD.

“I think for many different infectious diseases, there does tend to be a pattern of men being more heavily affected, but it could also very well be due to lifestyle factors.” Among those factors: smoking. Kraushaar said Chinese men tend to smoke much more than women.