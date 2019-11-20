Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Cosmopolitan set for Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The third annual tree lighting ceremony at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will be held on Friday, Nov. 22.

Golden Knights players Max Pacioretty and Marc-Andre Fleury will help with the ceremony.

Photo: NHL

Fans, locals, and tourists alike are invited to take part in all the winter festivities The Ice Rink has to offer during this family-friendly affair.

Vegas Golden Knights fan-favorites Big D and Mark Shunock will host the evening, which will also feature a live DJ set by DJ Lee Orchard, commonly known as ‘The Golden Knight’.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas opens this event to the public to kick off the winter season. Skating starts at $25.

During the ceremony, The Cosmopolitan will present the Folded Flag Foundation with a $15,000 donation. This initiative ties into the resort’s ongoing dedication to veterans and their families through its Supporting Our Veterans program. A representative from the foundation will be present to accept the donation.