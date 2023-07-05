LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Back-to-school season is right around the corner and the Nevada State’s Treasurer’s Office is partnering with the Las Vegas- Clark County Library District to host a back-to-school fair for CCSD students.

The fair will take place on Saturday, July 15 at the East Las Vegas Library from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students who attend will receive backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year and families will receive information on available community resources to help assist them throughout the year.

(Credit: Nevada State Treasurer’s Office)

During the fair, students can grab a free snow cone to cool off and get their faces painted as well. Free back-to-school immunizations and basic vision screening will also be available.

All supplies, immunizations, and snow cones will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students will also be able to receive free haircuts provided by the Original Barber School. Vouchers will be provided for those who are unable to receive a haircut during the event.