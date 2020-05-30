Treasure Island to offer voluntary COVID-19 antibody testing to employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Treasure Island Las Vegas will begin offering free, on-site COVID-19 antibody testing for its current employees.

The resort is partnering with HealthCare Partners – Intermountain Healthcare, who will issue and administer the antibody testing to TI’s employees.

The voluntary testing will be conducted through blood sample or a prick of the finger. It will take approximately 20 minutes to process the results of each antibody test, Treasure Island stated in a press release.

To ensure the safety of employees, TI has implemented new policies and procedures, including:

security temperature screenings,

hand washing and hand sanitizing,

requirements to stay at home if sick,

social distancing,

expanded training about COVID-19 and prevention,

use of personal protective equipment,

and strict cleaning protocols

Treasure Island has uploaded a full outline of its policies, and it can be viewed at treasureisland.com/COVID-19.

