Treasure Island posts May 15 reopening on its website

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Treasure Island Las Vegas has plans to reopen on May 15, according to its website.

The statement: “By order of Nevada Governor’s office, Treasure Island – TI is currently closed, and will reoppen on May 15, 2020 (subject to change).”

The date on the website could change, a spokeswoman says May 15 is the plan “as of right now.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak currently has stay-at-home guidelines in place until April 30, but has said he is keeping a close eye on information and listening to medical experts before setting plans into motion to reopen Nevada’s businesses — casinos included.

MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts have made statements about sanitization plans that will be in place when they reopen, but no other properties have suggested a date until now.