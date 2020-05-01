Treasure Island owner tells Forbes COVID-19 could bring Las Vegas opportunities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin says he has enough cash to survive 20 years with his casinos closed.

Ruffin tells Forbes magazine the COVID-19 outbreak could lead to some real bargains as casino operators break under debts and an uncertain future. And that could mean expansion for Ruffin, who bought the TI from MGM Resorts International during the Great Recession in 2008 — for about half of what it’s worth now. He also bought Circus Circus from MGM, and he’s a 50-50 partner with President Donald Trump in the Trump International Hotel — built on land Ruffin owned when he met Trump nearly 30 years ago.

Read the full interview: Forbes on Phil Ruffin

Ruffin estimates he is losing $6 million to $8 million per month on each of his properties, including a Miami casino.

His deep pockets — estimated at $500 million in cash, and an empire worth $3 billion — didn’t produce favors for workers when casinos shut down on March 17.

We’re trying to get open as fast as we can. No one is hurting worse than we are. Our losses are [huge] and that’s okay, that’s part of the deal. The government shut us down and our people understand that. Treasure Island owner Phil Ruffin, in an interview with Forbes

The article compares Ruffin’s actions to how some other casino companies offered extended pay to employees.

In the interview, Ruffin said he would make 3% loans if approached by employees.

“We were mandated to close,” Ruffin told Forbes. “Do you understand that? We were mandated — we didn’t have any choice. The governor did that.”