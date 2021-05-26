Treasure Island casino floor operating at 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another Las Vegas Strip resort is operating at 100% capacity on its casino floor, just days ahead of Clark County’s full reopening. Treasure Island says the Nevada Gaming Control Board approved the measure.

“Vegas is back, just in time for summer!,” TI wrote in a Facebook post.

Masks are not required for guests who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks. The resort says those who are not must continue to wear them, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

