Treasure Island announces health, safety policies ahead of tentative May 22 reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Treasure Island Las Vegas (TI) announced policies Tuesday that focus on the health and safety of guests, visitors, and staff as it continues plans to safely reopen to the public on May 22. Policies outlined for guests include social distancing, using personal protective equipment, washing and sanitizing hands, along with any other guidelines displayed on its property signage.

In order to ensure employees remain safe, TI has put forth similar policies and procedures that also include the following:

Social distancing

Displaying employee signage

Security temperature screenings

Hand washing and hand sanitizing

Requirements to stay at home if sick

Expanded training about COVID-19 and prevention

Use of personal protective equipment; and strict cleaning protocols.

Treasure Island, also known as TI Hotel and Casino says on its website, by order of the Nevada Governor’s office, it temporarily ceased all gaming and hotel operations on March 19, with the closure scheduled through May 21. The property posted it is following the advice of federal, state, and local government and health agencies, but was monitoring the ongoing situation, which is why TI’s website stated the closure is ‘subject to change’.

In the latest update on the website says, “We are currently accepting reservations for arrivals beginning May 22, 2020 (subject to change). Please visit our Deals and Offers page for more details.”

When you visit the deals and offers page and enter dates for your desired stay, you will see reservations available, after May 22.

TI’s health and safety guidelines were detailed on their website as follows:

TI uses cleaning products and protocols that meet all CDC, Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, which are approved for use and effective against viruses, bacteria, and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. TI continues to work with our vendors, distribution partners, and suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these cleaning supplies and necessary personal protective equipment (PPE). This document is subject to change and will be updated as guidance from the aforementioned agencies evolve.

GUEST POLICY AND PROCEDURES

Social Distancing

Guests are advised to practice physical social distancing by standing at least six (6) feet away from other groups of people while standing in all public areas, and limiting elevator occupancy to four (4) people. In the event guest issues may arise, TI Security will be contacted to immediately advise guests of the property’s social distancing rules. In addition, plexiglass shields are placed in locations in which frequent face-to-face interactions may take place such as the front desk, cashier stations, etc.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Single-use masks will be available at the front desk and at other various locations on property for guest use.

Confirmed Room Sanitization

TI housekeeping ensures thorough cleaning of all rooms and suites on a daily basis. To ensure all guests are confident their accommodations have been properly sanitized, a sign will be placed in the room or on the door to confirm all cleaning protocols have been completed.

Hand Washing

All public TI restrooms are equipped with touch-free faucets, soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, and hand blowers. TI encourages guests to follow the handwashing recommendations from the CDC and SNHD by thoroughly washing hands for a minimum of twenty (20) seconds with soap and warm water.

Hand Sanitizers

Touch-free hand sanitizer dispenser stations are positioned in high-traffic locations including but not limited to restaurants, casino floor, front desk, elevator lobbies, pool entrances, and theatre entrance. In addition, personal hand sanitizers are available to guests in various locations on the property.

Touch-less Environment

TI has made efforts to remove as many touchpoints as possible including, but not limited to, designated entry/exit door with automated opening devices and/or door attendants, replacing frequently used room amenities with one-time use items, offering alternative payment methods, and other efforts to limit contact points.

Property Signage

Communications are posted around the property to remind guests on how to maintain proper hygiene, including instructions on handwashing, how to avoid touching your face, how to cover coughs and sneezes, how to properly wear and dispose of PPE, and social distancing policies. In addition, floor decals will advise guests where to queue in accordance with social distancing standards.

EMPLOYEE POLICY AND PROCEDURES

Security Temperature Screenings

To help provide safety measures for both employees and guests, TI Security will implement a non-invasive temperature scan of all employees prior to their shifts in designated employee entrance areas where employees will be required to maintain and practice social distancing policies. In the event an employee shows a temperature equal to or greater than 100.4 degrees, they will be denied access onto the property and will be required to stay home until they are able to return to work pursuant to then-current CDC guidelines. TI Security will then contact and notify the employee’s management of the occurrence. Based on SNHD guidelines, all employees who are flagged for fever will be recorded in a database that will be maintained by TI Security to assist local health authorities with aggregate data sharing and contact tracing.

Hand washing and Hand Sanitizers

TI employees will be instructed to wash and/or sanitize their hands based on CDC guidelines every sixty (60) minutes and/or when using the restroom, sneezing, touching their face, blowing their nose, handling luggage, smoking, eating, drinking, entering or leaving the property, as well as going on break and before or after starting a shift. Hand sanitizer dispensers are placed at employee entrances as well as at various time clock locations.

Stay At Home If Sick

TI employees are required to stay at home if they do not feel well, and are instructed to contact a manager if they notice a coworker or guest with a cough, shortness of breath, or other known symptoms of COVID-19. TI employees who have symptoms of COVID-19 should not come back to work until permitted under CDC guidelines.

Social Distancing Policy

TI employees are to practice social distancing by standing or sitting a least six (6) feet away from other employees and guests, including within the employee dining room, uniform control, kitchens, at the employee services window, within employee’s respective departments and other high-density areas in order to ensure appropriate social distancing between employees and guests.

Expanded Training

All TI employees will be trained about COVID-19 and prevention through literature released by the CDC and SNHD. Additional training will be provided for TI employees with frequent guest contact.

Personal Protection

TI employees need to avoid touching their faces, including eyes, nose, and mouth as well as covering cough or sneeze with a tissue and properly disposing of the tissue.

Employee Signage

Communication signage, both digital and printed, will be posted on property to remind employees on how to maintain property hygiene, including instructions on proper handwashing, how to avoid touching your face, how to cover coughs and sneezes, how to property wear and dispose of PPE, and how to identify a co-worker or guest exhibiting signs of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Personal Protective Equipment

Every TI employee will be provided and required to wear a face mask at all times while on property. Some employees will receive additional PPE based on their positions, such as housekeeping, EVS, food and beverage employees, and front desk. In addition, TI employees will be properly trained on how to use and dispose of any required PPE specific to their job responsibilities.

Cleaning Procedures and Protocols

The frequency of the cleaning and sanitizing has increased in high-traffic areas with an emphasis on, but not limited to, slot machines and chairs, gaming tables and chairs, elevator buttons and panels, Front Desk counters, Player’s Club booth, and kiosks, door handles, ATMs, redemption terminals, escalator handrails, the employee dining rooms, kitchens, loading docks, employee entrances, employee restrooms, offices, hallways, employee services windows and training areas. In addition, special cleaning attention has been made to guest rooms and suites, including high touch areas such as TV remote controls, door and furniture handles and knobs, toilet seats and handles, water faucet handles, nightstands, telephones, alarms clocks, light switches, thermostats, and flooring. Any shared supplies or equipment will be sanitized before, during, and after each shift or anytime the supplies or equipment is used by another employee.

A full outline of its policies can be viewed here. The page will also serve to address frequently asked questions (FAQ) and will be updated continuously.