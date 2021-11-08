Travis Scott cancels Las Vegas performance after Houston tragedy, report says

Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following a tragic concert over the weekend in Houston where eight people died when fans rushed the stage, Travis Scott reportedly has canceled his Las Vegas appearance at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival, according to Variety which reports on entertainment news.

“Sources describe Scott as too distraught to play,” Variety’s online report said.

The Day N Vegas Festival is a three-day music festival that starts Friday, Nov. 12. The website shows that Scott was scheduled to perform Saturday night. There has been no announcement yet from Day N Vegas.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into what led to a crush of spectators at the Friday night music festival that left eight dead and hundreds injured. In the panic, some suffered heart attacks. The dead range in age from 14 to 27. More than a dozen remain hospitalized.

There were 50,000 attendees at the Astroworld event which was headlined by Scott.