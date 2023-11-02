LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To prepare to welcome the world to Las Vegas this month for the Grand Prix, the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) has offered some travel tips for those flying in and out.

Know Before You Go

According to a release from the airport, some concessions and restaurants inside the airport will increase their hours of operation during the big race week.

Make sure to visit the TSA website to know what can or cannot go through the security checkpoint.

Review your airline’s policies and potential charges regarding baggage. Knowing the size and weight limits as well as the number of items you can check will save you from surprises at the airport.

For special assistance such as wheelchair service, travelers should make those arrangements through their airline before they arrive at the airport.

Road Closures and Busy Roadways

LAS is located just two miles away from the racetrack and closures for the race will impact getting to the airport before and after the race. Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road will be especially busy, so travelers are advised to use alternative routes whenever possible.

The airport recommends that travelers sign up for text alerts related to F1 road closures by texting F1LV to 31996.

If possible, airport roadways should be avoided unless you are heading to the airport.

If you are taking the RTC bus, note that RTC will only be operating at Terminal 3. Allow extra time for a shuttle to Terminal 1 if you are checking bags with an airline there.

Rideshares and taxis will be in high demand during race week, so plan accordingly.

4-3-2-1: The Formula for Stree-Free Travel

When the big race weekend is over, many attendees are expected to head back to the airport at the same time. To avoid too much stress, LAS recommends the following formula