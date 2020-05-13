Travelers upset over lack of airline refunds due to COVID-19

If an airline cancels your flight, you have the option for a refund. However, if you cancel a flight, there are different rules. That has travelers frustrated especially since many have canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are passengers who are still waiting for refunds. In some cases, airlines are offering passengers vouchers for future travel.

Consumer Reports and U.S. PIRG, which is the Federation of State Public Interest Research Groups, announced the delivery of petitions to airlines, calling on them to provide customers with a full refund for canceled flights during the COVID-19 crisis.

The industry received a $50 billion taxpayer funded bailout, as part of the CARES Act, passed by Congress. Many passengers say they deserve a refund if they canceled their flights because of virus concerns.

Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey, reached out to Spirit and Allegiant airlines which agreed to a refund. He said all major airlines should do the same. He has proposed a Cash Refund for Coronavirus Cancellations Act.

“We have eight senators on board. We are going to build a movement around this issue. We have to force the airlines to do what they should do as a matter of conscience, we are going to change it so it’s a matter of law to do it. Consumers can’t just be a piggy bank,” Sen. Markey said.

“The airlines are using this ticket money that consumers can not spend for trips, they can not take, and they need to give that back. People are hurting right now,” said Anna Laitin, director financial policy, Consumer Reports.

There is a growing petition online at Change.org that has thousands of signatures.

This week, amid a huge increase in complaints, the federal government once again, reminded airlines of their obligation to offer customers refunds for canceled flights — that is for flights cancelled or changed by an airline.

The number of people flying each day has fallen more than 90 percent in recent months. Airlines continue to fly about 30 percent of their flights each day.