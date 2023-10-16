LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to make a trip overseas to meet with both Israeli and Arab leadership amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The tensions in Gaza are responsible for more than 4,000 deaths in the region.

The number of deaths is almost double the amount of Palestinians in the ten days since the initial attack in Israel.

Many in the region are trying to leave the area as the humanitarian crisis continues.

8 News Now’s Kyle Paine spoke to one woman who spent the day trying to get back home to Las Vegas and finally arrived at Harry Reid International Airport on Monday evening.

Kyle Paine: Did you think you’d maybe never get out of there?

Judith Aner: A few times I really thought, in fact not only did I think, I went to a lawyer and they made a will just for Israel.

Paine: You thought you might die?

Aner: For sure, for sure. I thought I’d never make it. The sirens in Tel Aviv, I stayed in Tel Aviv, the sirens in Tel Aviv, I slept with my clothes on.

Aner also told 8 News Now that airlines started canceling flights, but she was able to out on El-Al and then catch the last flight out of Houston, Texas.

Biden postponed a visit to Colorado for his trip abroad.

He is also planning on going to Jordan to meet with King Abdullah II and presidents from both Palestine and Egypt.