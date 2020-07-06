Travelers react as Chicago requires Nevadans, 14 other states’ residents to quarantine when visiting

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, file photo, travelers walk through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. In a report, Thursday, July 2, 2020, the government is recommending that travelers wear face coverings during air travel and says airlines should consider limiting capacity on planes to promote social distancing. But it stopped short of making new requirements. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with New York, Chicago is now requiring Nevadans to quarantine when visiting the city. The travel restrictions begin on Monday, July 6.

Summer is in full swing and many people are slowly beginning to travel out of town.

Any Nevadans planning to visit the Windy City will have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Nevada is one of 15 states on Chicago’s list.

The quarantine list is made up of locations where coronavirus cases are on the rise. If an individual violates the order, they could face a fine of $100 to $500 per day and up to $7,000.

To comply with the order, people must stay at a single home or other dwelling for two weeks, except to seek medical care or to be tested for COVID-19.

8 News Now spoke with travelers and locals at McCarran International Airport on what they think of the new orders. Many say they understand the measures some states and cities are taking, but are not sure people will follow the new rules.

“They aren’t going to do that. If they are traveling some place, they are going there for a reason and they are going to do what they have to do. People are not taking it serious enough. Everyone has to be responsible for their own actions,” Las Vegas resident Russell Ellison said.

“Now it’s an unprecedented time. So whatever state are trying to do, it’s really on them,” Salt Lake City resident Mike Flanagan said. “I don’t know what the best thing is currently, I’m not an expert. I trust what the medical experts say we should do.”

Partnering with Connecticut and New Jersey, New York placed similar measures for visitors just before the holiday weekend. Nevada, along with Arizona and California, are also on this list.

The new rule in Chicago does not impact essential workers and travelers just passing through the state to reach their final destination.

Other states on Chicago’s quarantine list include: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Nevada does not currently have any travel restrictions in place.