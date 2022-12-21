LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Christmas spirit is turning into a travel nightmare for many.

Wednesday would have been one of the last safe windows to travel before winter weather causes a whiteout across the midwest.

However, some are finding themselves stranded in Las Vegas.

“Maybe we won’t be home for Christmas and that would be sad,” Marie Tischer said.

Tischer and her husband have been racing against the clock because their flight to Idaho got canceled Wednesday and they are set to get on a flight the next day.

On Thursday major winter storms are supposed to slam most of the Midwest.

The National Weather Service is calling it a “once in a generation” storm.

“If we book it tomorrow, tomorrow is actually the storm so it doesn’t make any sense, so I may not leave until Friday,” Jennifer Zia who is waiting to find out the status of her Chicago flight said.

According to Flight Aware, a site that tracks airline flights, 773 flights traveling from, or into, the United States have already been canceled.

“Spirit canceled the flight while we were waiting in line,” said AJ Stone.

Stone is a father of two. He thought he was safe to fly out of Las Vegas the day before the storms, but he was unfortunately proven wrong.

“Try to find another flight on another airline today to get out but they are about $1,000 to go one way so hopefully we will go tomorrow or drive up tomorrow,” Stone said.

Frustrated travelers may find themselves on the phone with airlines.

On Wednesday, 8 News Now reached out to Allegiant and Southwest for a statement, however, neither airline had any available representatives.

A representative with Delta said if someone isn’t traveling within the next 72 hours, go to their website to make any changes.