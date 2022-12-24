LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations.

As of 4:05 p.m., Saturday, Harry Reid International has 329 total delays, and 153 cancellations, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Nationally, FlightAware is showing nearly 5,349 total flight cancellations.

Travelers can check Reid International’s flight arrivals and departures at this link. Airport officials continue to urge travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to the flight departure and to expect large crowds.