LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have ever wanted to travel through time, an art experience is allowing you to do that and have the photos to prove it.

Selfie Studio: The Decades (KLAS)

Fashion Show Las Vegas is kicking off a year of traveling art installations and the first experience is Selfie Studio: the Decades. It features pop-up containers with backdrops themed with different decades from the 1950s to the future. You can pose in a video store, or even a disco.

It’s free and open to the public and will be at Fashion Show through May 30, 2023. You can find more information at this link.

The next traveling art event will be Summertime Happiness and Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0 which is inspired by the lively street markets of Latin America.