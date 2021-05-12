Travel influencers use their magic to help bring tourism to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social media is a great place for us to connect and inspire. How many times have you seen a beautiful beach or a gorgeous hotel and wondered, “where is that?”

Well, whether it’s the fountains of Bellagio, the volcanoes at The Mirage or the Paris Eiffel Tower, Las Vegas is picture perfect, and our landmarks sell.

“Vegas is one of my favorite places to visit,” shared influencer Ana Linares. “…There’s so many amazing places just an hour away.”

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in this day and time, it’s worth thousands of followers.

“With Circa, with Stadium Swim, the visuals are just incredible,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The new tool for selling Vegas? Travel influencers.

“So, we have influencers that are foodies in the culinary world; we got influencers that like outdoors,” Brunelle said. “We work with those that have at least 30,000 followers, all the way to several thousand followers.” He added, “We also have individuals that we target, either by gender, demographic or by the type of thing that they like to follow.”

It’s not always about the number of followers they have. At LVCVA, they use a platform called “Captivate” to validate the type of people following the influencers.

Linares, who travels around the globe, has 190,000 followers.

“A lot of them follow me for my travels,” she explained. “Others follow me for the products that I love. A really nice mix of audience that I have.”

The influencer says there is meaning behind all her posts.

“Three posts already up: one of the Bellagio that had this amazing view …. there’s an amazing restaurant called Sadelle’s.”

Now, through the use of an Instagram reel, influencers hope to connect with their followers and relay a message in less than 10 seconds.

“It really becomes like a platform of creativity,” Linares said. “…The traveler influencer side specifically has such a force, possibly more than just an advertisement in a magazine, because you actually bring to life the place that you are visiting.”

And it should not be underestimated.

“It has been effective, so when we take a look at our reports back in terms of number of views, number of likes, whether or not it is the videos that are shown, whether or not it’s pictures, whether or not it’s reels, we find that there’s a lot of activation that happens,” Brunelle shared.

LVCVA says they’ve been working with social influencers for the past several years, but at this time, they’ve found a nice, layered approach. Social media was one of the components.