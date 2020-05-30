Travel guidelines advise against coming to Nevada with COVID-19 symptoms, Sisolak reminds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Nevada embarks on Phase 2 of reopening businesses after the COVID-19 shutdowns, Gov. Steve Sisolak is putting attention on guidelines for travelers headed for Nevada casinos.

In a Nevada Health Response news release Friday, Sisolak reminded travelers of the state’s guidelines and emphasized that Nevada strongly discourages people who are still recovering from COVID-19 from coming to the state. People who are diagnosed as presumptively positive and people who show symptoms should not be headed for Nevada, according to the release.

Beginning today, March 29, Nevada enters Phase 2 guidance under @GovSisolak's Directive 021. Please take a look at the guidance. For industry specific guidance, visit: https://t.co/S2CTKxU6gC https://t.co/sSJZcFgWls — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) May 29, 2020

If you are planning a trip, visit www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/nevada-united/ to learn more about Phase 2 guidelines and restrictions. In addition, the CDC guidelines and travel restrictions on travelers from some countries are still in place.

Officials recognize that symptoms might not surface until travelers have already begun their journey, and suggest:

If you are traveling in Nevada and are experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath):

Continue to stay in your designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing. If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider. If you feel you need medical care, call ahead before you go in and inform them of your travel history. If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history). For more information, visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

“Nevada is entering Phase 2 of reopening and our gaming properties are on track to reopen as of June 4, as we gradually and cautiously return to a new normal, while continuing to take strong mitigation measures against COVID-19,” Sisolak said.

“Nevada is a premier travel destination, and will always be a warm and welcoming spot for visitors. We have strong systems in place to help protect Nevadans and our visitors, but continue to urge all those who have tested positive and not yet recovered or who are exhibiting symptoms to avoid travel to the state at this time. We look forward to welcoming back all of the tourists who love Nevada as much as we do in the safest and most responsible way possible.”

Check out these awesome safety tips from @ClarkCountyNV as a reminder that COVID-19 is still out there and we have to continue to #StaySafetoStayOpen pic.twitter.com/8e7OxlQkcT — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) May 29, 2020

If you travel to Nevada, protect yourself and others during your trip by following CDC guidelines: