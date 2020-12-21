Travel Guide: McCarran advises passengers to allow for extra time during holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even with COVID-19 restrictions, people are traveling for the holidays. The TSA reports more than one million people were screened Friday and Saturday at the nation’s airports.

Although passenger volumes are down 60%, this past weekend was the first time that more than one million passengers were screened on two consecutive days since the pandemic started.

McCarran International Airport is expecting to see more travelers this week as Christmas day nears.

Airport officials say passengers should plan for a little extra time. Currently, McCarran is asking that only ticketed passengers and employees enter the airport and everyone must be wearing a mask.

Travelers are encouraged to check in ahead of time from home and then use mobile boarding passes to limit face-to-face interactions at the airport.

The airport has also lowered shuttle capacities to allow for social distancing so wait times are longer than usual.

Valet parking is only available at Terminal 1 and you might want to call (702) 261-5122 for a parking update.

Some facilities are closed at the airport. Click here for more information.