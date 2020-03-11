Travel expert: Coronavirus fears cause major travel, tourism disruption

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coronavirus is having a major impact on the travel industry which directly impacts Las Vegas because it’s the lifeblood of the local economy.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, tourism generates more than $60 billion in economic impact.

Major airlines have announced they are expecting big drops in revenue. United Airlines said it could experience a 70% drop in the coming months. Some airlines are curtailing routes and offering deep discounts an certain flights.

8 News Now spoke with CBS travel editor Peter Greenberg to get an idea of how long the impact could be felt.