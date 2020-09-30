Travel convention books Sept. 2021 dates in signal that business will return

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Travel Association has scheduled an in-person convention for Sept. 18-22 next year, an important booking that signals returning faith in large conventions and international travel.

The country’s leading international inbound travel trade show moved to later dates “to provide additional time for international long-haul travel to the United States to broadly resume,” according to an announcement today in Washington, D.C.

“Next year’s IPW will reunite the global travel community and be the keystone for safely rebuilding international travel to the United States,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “While IPW will look a bit different next year, expect it to be the turning point for the all-important inbound travel sector.

“IPW is crucial to reviving international travel, and we’re pleased that the U.S. Travel Association is dedicated to holding an in-person show in Las Vegas next September,” said Steve Hill, CEO/President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“These new dates will allow greater flexibility for attendees and will ensure the best possible experience for a successful and productive trade show. We look forward to welcoming delegates to the new West Hall expansion at the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as showcasing new and exciting developments throughout the destination.”

It’s the third major development in two days, following MGM Resorts International’s release yesterday of protocols for conventions and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s move to raise the limit on group gatherings to 250.

U.S. Travel plans to open registration for IPW exhibitors in mid-November. IPW buyer and media registration will open in early 2021.

U.S. Travel Association is the national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry that generates $2.6 trillion in economic output and supports 15.8 million jobs (pre-pandemic).