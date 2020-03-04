Travel association predicts 6% drop in travel due to coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is more evidence Las Vegas could see an economic impact because of the coronavirus, even though there is no confirmed case in Nevada.

Travel and tourism is the lifeblood of the Las Vegas economy but with fear of the coronavirus spreading, there are already seeing small disruptions.

The digital company Aruba just announced it is canceling it’s Atmosphere 2020 conference set for five days at the end of March. On its website, Aruba said it’s taking an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 virus. Instead, events will be streamed online.

The Atmosphere conference brings about 14,000 visitors to Las Vegas every year.

The news comes just as the U.S. Travel Association released a new forecast for 6% less travel to the U.S. over the next three months because of the coronavirus.

According to the LVCVA, nearly 6 million international travelers visit Las Vegas every year so a 6% decrease could work out to tens of thousands fewer visitors.

It is important to point out none of the big resort companies are sounding the alarm or reporting financial problems.