TRAVEL ALERT: McCarran’s Terminal 3 Economy Lot has reached capacity; airport has 14 consecutive months of passenger growth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a tweet from McCarran International Airport — Terminal 3’s Economy Lot has reached capacity, so as of now it is closed.

Parking advisory: As of 3:15 p.m. today (12/24/19), the Terminal 3 Economy Lot has reached capacity and is closed. Space is available in the T3 Long Term garage. For up-to-date parking information, call 702-261-5122. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 24, 2019

However, space is available in the T3 Long Term Parking garage.

This is expected, especially after hearing McCarran’s new numbers. Officials at McCarran International Airport are marking 14 consecutive months of passenger growth.

More than 47 million passengers flew in to or out of the airport from January through November of 2019. Officials say that’s up nearly 3.5% over the same time period last year.

Our numbers just keep climbing! With 4,178,993 passengers coming and going, November was our 14th consecutive month of passenger growth and the 9th consecutive month we've served more than 4 million passengers ✈️#NonstopVegas pic.twitter.com/mEPQKMoir9 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) December 24, 2019

The airport is among the 10 busiest in the United States based on the number of arriving and departing passengers served. It already has broken a record for passengers in a single year, marking the 50 millionth in a ceremony last week.

For up-to-date parking information, call 702-261-5122. To check on flight arrival and departure times, go here.