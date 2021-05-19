Trash truck ‘complete loss’ following fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Republic Services truck is a “complete loss” after catching on fire in the east Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning, officials say.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to 3210 East Charleston Boulevard, near Mojave Road, just before 8 a.m. for a Republic Services truck fire.

The agency said a hot load was on fire, and at first, they were unable to off load it because the truck’s hydraulic system burned. Firefighters were able to force the rear door open and got water flowing on the load.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.