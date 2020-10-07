‘Trapped’ Halloween attraction opens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another spooky Halloween attraction is opening in the Las Vegas valley and it’s a drive-through experience.

The attraction is called “Trapped” and is located on Industrial Road, north of Sahara. This attraction is designed for you to experience it from the safety of your own car.

Trapped is promising thrills, amazing scares, and COVID-19 safety regulations. Upon arrival, cars will be guided to a haunted pod where the action begins. The attraction tells the the story of a desolate Earth where the government crumbled and order has been replaced by chaos, fear and death.

A spooky soundtrack can be played through a car’s radio.