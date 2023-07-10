CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Nevada Transportation Board of Directors announced new state transportation contracts that are projected to support over a thousand jobs for one year, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Transportation.

As part of the July 10 state transportation board meeting, 1,184 jobs will be supported by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed. Transportation improvements that were reviewed and approved at this month’s meeting include:

• Construct truck parking enhancements and more than three miles of truck climbing lane

on both directions of Interstate 80 near Golconda Summit in Humboldt County

• Resurface and reconstruct U.S. 395 between Waterloo Lane and First Street, downtown

Gardnerville in Douglas County

• Widen median for truck climbing lane on northbound I-15 between Ute and Byron

interchanges in Clark County

• Install fiber/conduit connections at USA Parkway near I-80 to provide further

transportation system/other connectivity

• Drainage cleaning and other erosion repairs on State Route 206 in Douglas County, I-80,

U.S. 395A and State Route 655 in Washoe County, and State Route 322 in Lincoln County

Construction start dates vary.