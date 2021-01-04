Transit app: Riders have new way of seeing RTC bus route crowding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Buses are continuing to operate at 50 percent capacity, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada wants to help riders make good decisions about trip planning.

The RTC is partnering with Transit, a company that operates in more than 200 cities worldwide, to provide real-time crowding information through an app. A link to the Transit app is available from the home screen of the rideRTC app that passengers may already be using.

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com. Customers can purchase their pass within the Transit app, or via the rideRTC app.

When users tap their route in the Transit app, it shows a live-updating map of transit vehicles. Each vehicle’s icon shows the current crowding level and the availability of seats: “many seats,” “some seats,” or “very limited seats.”

Riders can also share how crowded they perceive the bus to be by using Transit’s “GO” step-by-step navigator.

“As we continue to navigate through this pandemic, we are operating our transit vehicles at a 50 percent capacity to allow riders to practice safe social distancing,” said MJ Maynard, RTC chief executive officer.

“We’ve made this safety commitment to our passengers, and we are taking that commitment a step further by providing our riders with valuable real-time information so they can make educated decisions about how and when to travel,” he said.

“This kind of information is a huge step in helping riders feel confident getting on the bus. And not just during the pandemic: it also makes a big difference if you use a wheelchair, you’re carrying big luggage or you just want to feel more comfortable,” says David Block-Schachter, chief business officer at Transit.

“Even after the pandemic, crowding information is sure to benefit RTC customers,” he said.

For more information on the RTC’s COVID-19 safety initiatives, visit: http://rtcsnv.com/coronavirus.