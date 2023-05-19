LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you or someone you know has ever dreamed of becoming a mermaid, it can happen in Las Vegas.

The transformation takes place at the Mermaid School at the Silverton Casino Aquarium during a 90-minute class. All you need to bring is a towel and a swimsuit and be willing to swim with a tail. Students will be able to swim in the casino’s aquarium along with thousands of tropical fish and rays.

Mermaid School. (Courtesy, Silverton Casino)

The class includes a warm-up session, swim time, photos, an aquarium tour, free gelato or mimosa, and a certificate.

The class is open to children ages seven to 12 and costs $175. Families (up to four people) can also take a class for $199. There is also a school for adults 19 and older. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or click here.