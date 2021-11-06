Transform Clark County: Master plan’s holes as interesting as its detail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a 219-page report, but the new Transform Clark County master plan has plenty of holes.

Among the items missing from the plan: The Las Vegas Loop.

The plan for tunnels to connect resorts along the Las Vegas Strip to the Las Vegas Convention Center, the medical district, UNLV and — someday — the airport, is a recent development in the county’s transit future. It began as a quick way for convention-goers to navigate the sprawling convention center, but it has blossomed into something much more. It’s not mentioned at all. Perhaps the “High Capacity Transit” projects in the plan are foreshadowing a project with Elon Musk’s Boring Company?

Another glaring omission: Planning for the Las Vegas Strip.

In many ways, the Strip is taking care of itself, with resort giants investing billions in their personal vision for the next megaresort. Who knows what that might look like in 30 years?

But given the county’s pride over the Strip, it’s surprising that there’s not much talk about the economic engine that’s driving pretty much everything the county wants to do. Transform Clark County is focused more on neighborhoods and quality of life.

Related Content Clark County sets priorities for growth, quality in first rewrite of master plan since 1983

And what about this drought? Sure, the master plan dovetails with the work being done by All-In Clark County. But there’s nothing dramatic in the master plan that might assure residents they shouldn’t be concerned about the water supply to the valley. There are plenty of mentions of water, conservation and recycling, but is there a clear plan that residents and developers will be expected to follow?

Details of projects that involve collaboration with other agencies are sparse in the master plan. It focuses more on the “big picture” rather than small details or timelines.

And that’s a good thing. A master plan should guide, not micromanage. Time will tell if the six “core values” will hold together in shaping the county’s future. Those values:

Unique communities, neighborhoods, and lifestyles

Equitable access to services and amenities

A healthy and sustainable natural environment

A more connected Clark County

A diverse and resilient economy

Predictable growth and development

Some intriguing projects mentioned in the master plan include:

A “supplemental” airport that the county has been pursuing in the Ivanpah valley southwest of Las Vegas.

Transit projects that could include light rail along limited routes in the Las Vegas valley