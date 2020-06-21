Trans community comes together for ‘See Us Now’ protest and march

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Sunday, the valley community continued to demand equality for all. A trans protest marched from the north end of The Strip to downtown Las Vegas.

The local transgender community and their allies were out demanding justice and equality for all.

Around two dozen protesters were a part of this march, which started near The Strat. It was a small but passionate group, who made their voices heard by chanting and holding signs.

Sunday’s protest comes amid the Black Lives Matter demonstrations we have seen, following the death of George Floyd. There is also outrage over the recent killings of black transgender women across the country.

A trans man we spoke with, who organized Sunday’s protest, told 8 News Now having this march now is a way to show solidarity.

HAPPENING #NOW: “See Us Now” Trans Protest. About two dozen people are marching through Downtown #LasVegas, demanding equality for the transgender community. We’re also hearing them chant #BlackLivesMatter as well. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/JzOFQD6C2D — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 21, 2020

“Black trans lives are the most vulnerable lives. Black lives are vulnerable. Black trans lives, particularly Black trans women are always more vulnerable,” said Blue Montana. “They’re vulnerable for work, they’re vulnerable for violence, they’re vulnerable for homelessness, and it’s just not okay. We need to stand up for them.”

The “See Us Now” Trans Protest and March was organized by the group “Trans Resistors.” It was created a couple months ago, in response to discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

We are told the group is planning to have another protest and march in a few weeks.