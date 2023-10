LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some streets west of the Las Vegas Strip are closed to traffic due to a deadly crash involving a train behind Fashion Show.

LVMPD investigates a train crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 19, 2023. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates a train crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 19, 2023. (KLAS)

LVMPD investigates a train crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 19, 2023. (KLAS)

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, a train hit a person around 5:30 a.m. on Desert Inn Road near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Police who arrived at the scene found the deceased person on the train track.

Metro said no foul play is suspected but streets in the area are impacted.