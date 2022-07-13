LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a train crash on the north side of the Las Vegas valley.

Train hits semi-truck in North Las Vegas (NLVFD)



Train hits semi-truck in North Las Vegas (NLVFD)

Train hits semi-truck in North Las Vegas (NLVFD)

It happened near Range Road and the 215 on Wednesday just before 5 p.m.

NLVFD said the train hit a semi-truck at the scene.

The truck driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

North Las Vegas police took to Twitter to remind drivers to stop at all posted stop signs and pay full attention when driving, and added, “Thank goodness there was no loss of life.”

(Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department Twitter)

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.