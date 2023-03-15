TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — BNSF Railway said a freight train was carrying corn syrup, not hazardous material when it derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada.

BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement that “preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved” in the Wednesday evening derailment.

A Mohave County sheriff’s official had earlier said the train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed near the town of Topock and that there were no apparent spills or leaks. The derailment occurred in a rural, non-residential area about 20 miles north of Lake Havasu City and 160 miles south of Las Vegas. No injuries were reported.

The derailment comes amid heightened attention to rail safety nationwide following a fiery derailment last month in Ohio. The NTSB is investigating the derailment.