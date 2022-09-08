PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County sheriff deputies have arrested William Stanley, 70, of Pahrump on a murder charge involving Frank Brink, 66, also of Pahrump.

Investigators said Stanley was Brink’s landlord and at some point, on Tuesday, Sept. 6 the two got into an argument.

This led to Stanley running over Brink with a vehicle according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said Stanley then tied Brink to the bumper of a vehicle and dragged him at least a half mile from a property on Mary Lou St. to the area of Kingsway and Camalot Circle.

Investigators said they had found Brink’s body on the side of the road and were able to follow a “trail of blood and clothes” back to the property on Mary Lou where they served a search warrant and obtained evidence. They then located and arrested Brink.

Brink is currently in custody in the Nye County Detention Center facing one count of open murder without bail.