LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police warning drivers to be aware of a major lane restriction along the Las Vegas Strip for Friday evening.

Las Vegas Boulevard will have lanes restricted in both directions from Spring Mountain to Harmon. The restrictions are due to a Culinary Union worker march that is expected to begin at 5 p.m. until about 8 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to plan for heavy traffic delays and seek alternate routes.