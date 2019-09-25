Traffic task force cracks down on unsafe driving in CCSD school zones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a common complaint during the school year: traffic and bad driving in school zones.

This year, Clark County School District is cracking down on unsafe driving, trying to stop offenders in their tracks. The district has a joint task force that will patrol the district, with officers focusing on speeding and U-turns in school zones.

Metro and the Nevada Highway Patrol will assist with the effort and help the enforce the law. Officers will be located at all schools around town, from high schools to elementary schools.

Authorities would also like to remind drivers that Passing, double parking and jaywalking in school zones are all against the law.

If you are in a carpool or drive your student to school, be sure to give yourself extra time and remember to drive safely.