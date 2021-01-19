Study: Las Vegas ranks 26th for ‘worst traffic’ on 2020 list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas traffic can really drive some residents crazy, but a new study shows valley drivers don’t have it that bad.

Las Vegas is ranked 26th for the nation’s worst traffic, according to the annual report by GPS maker “TomTom.”

Los Angeles is number one on the list for the worst traffic congestion, followed by New York, Miami and San Francisco.

Traffic in every major city dropped in 2020 because of the pandemic. According to the study, the congestion level in Las Vegas decreased by 5% compared to 2019.

February 2020 was the most congested month for the valley, and April was the least congested, the study shows.

To see the full report, click HERE.