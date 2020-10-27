Traffic stop leads to arrest of two people in illegal possession of guns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A traffic stop lead to Metro Police officers being able to get a few more guns off Las Vegas’ streets.

According to Metro Police’s Spring Valley Area command, it alls started when officers saw a vehicle speeding through an area, so they conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, Metro Police officers observed furtive movements by both the driver and passenger, and because of this, the occupants were removed from the vehicle.

During the investigation, a search warrant was obtained. Officers found an assault rifle and three handguns. One of the subjects in the vehicle was arrested for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.

Metro wants to remind residents to help keep your community safe by securing your firearms in your homes where criminals cannot find them.

Metro says it’s important that gun owners do not leave firearms in their vehicles even when they are parked in the garage. According to police, this will help keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them.