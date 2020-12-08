Traffic stop leads to 2 men being arrested for allegedly stealing scrap metal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It happened on Monday at S. Grand Central Parkway and Bonneville. Metro Police realized that the men had allegedly stolen scrap metal ranging in value from $5,000-$25,000 when an officer pulled over the vehicle they were traveling in.

The vehicle was pulled over because the plate registration was invalid, Metro said. The driver was identified as Oleg Zviaguin, and the passenger was a man by the name of Casey Jones.

Metro Police said the men also did not have the proper identification on them either.

The officer asked Zviaguin if he could search the car, and he agreed. That is when police found the stolen property.

The men were arrested and booked into jail. No other details were released.