Traffic starting to increase on I-15 as holiday weekend starts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Wednesday is typically one of the busiest travel days on US highways. The traffic along I-15 in and out of Las Vegas is starting to get busier as people start their holiday weekend.

According to AAA Nevada, Las Vegas is one of the top hotel destinations on the West Coast for Thanksgiving.

Starting Wednesday, Nevada and California Highway Patrols are again teaming up to catch reckless, holiday travelers. The I-15 corridor to Los Angeles is a zero tolerance zone.

CHP warns even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced this week.

