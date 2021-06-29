Major traffic project at Spaghetti Bowl puts squeeze on traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A traffic squeeze is about to impact thousands of Las Vegas valley drivers. U.S. 95/515 is being reduced to two lanes in each direction between the Spaghetti Bowl and Eastern Avenue for a major construction project.

This stretch of freeway is one of the busiest in the state.

Get ready for a sluggish drive on the 95/515 in downtown. NB side narrows down to 2 lanes starting today at 9 PM from I-15 to Eastern. LIVE traffic updates on Good Day Las Vegas @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/odJh2KZNyv — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) June 29, 2021

For the next year-and-a-half, U.S. 95 will have the reduced lanes while a $40 million rehabilitation projects takes place. Parts of that freeway are nearly 60 years old.

Work in the southbound lanes started Sunday night and work in the northbound lanes begins Tuesday night.

Plans call for repair and repaving of the surface as well as a new southbound auxiliary lane, restriping, and a widening of the Eastern off-ramp.

The work will take place in phases but won’t be completed until around Christmas of 2022.

The Nevada Department of Transportation says work will take place six days per week and the agency built incentives in the contract to get everything wrapped up on time.

NDOT does have a website to walk you through everything you need to know about this project. You can reach it at this link.

You can also sign up for text alerts of traffic changes by sending a text to 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168.

You can also download the Waze app which uses crowd-sourced information to make real-time updates to traffic conditions.